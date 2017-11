Victoria stand-in captain Aaron Finch says it would be foolish to underestimate a weakened NSW in the Sheffield Shield.

It's as good a time as any to face NSW but Victoria insist they won't be taking their weakened Sheffield Shield opponents lightly.

The winless Bushrangers will look to get their campaign on track at North Sydney Oval starting on Friday when they face a NSW side missing six players on Ashes duty.

"A lot of them are still being talked (about) for Test selection ... they're always a quality side and it's always a great battle for us," Victoria batsman Aaron Finch said on Wednesday.