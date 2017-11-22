Reaction to Victoria's upper house approval of assisted dying laws, paving the way for Australia's only legal scheme.

REACTION TO VICTORIA'S VOLUNTARY ASSISTED DYING VOTE

"This is Victoria at its best, leading our nation" - Premier Daniel Andrews

"This is a dreadful moral watershed in our country's life" - former prime minister Tony Abbott

"We could no longer ignore the evidence of people who were dying in unbearable pain and suffering" - Health Minister Jill Hennessy

"Congratulations to the Victorian government for going through such a meticulous process and breaking a 22-year logjam in Australia when it comes to this legislation" - euthanasia advocate Dr Philip Nitschke

"You've made a terrible mistake" - anti-voluntary assisted dying campaigner Frances Beaumont

"The strongest condemnation for this tragic era rests with Premier Andrews and especially Health Minister Jill Hennessy whose new name should be, in my opinion, the Minister for Death" - Right to Life Australia president Margaret Tighe

"A privilege to work with so many Victorian MPs, Dept staff, fellow Panel members and advocates who made this happen" - former AMA president Brian Owler

"We hope that this can be repealed before it commences in 2019" - Australian Christian Lobby's Victorian Director Dan Flynn

"I'm just so pleased that we were finally able to deliver this for the people of Victoria, for people who are currently suffering terminal illness." - Reason party Fiona Patten

"This is a campaign I started ten years ago when I did my private members bill and the result today has been the effort of the Greens, Fiona Patten but also an incredibly courageous health minister in Jill Hennessy," Greens MP Colleen Hartland

"I hope the Guy Government will facilitate the repeal of euthanasia before its commencement in 2019." - Deakin MP and Assistant Minister to the Treasurer Michael Sukkar