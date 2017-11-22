VICTORIA'S VOLUNTARY ASSISTED DYING LAWS
WHO CAN APPLY?
* Adults, with a progressive, advanced terminal illness and less than six months to live
* Suffering must be deemed "intolerable"
* They must be of sound mind
* Neurodegenerative patients can access the scheme with a life expectancy of 12 months
* Must have lived in Victoria for at least 12 months.
HOW WILL IT WORK?
* Patients must make three, clear requests
* They will be assessed by two experienced doctors, including at least one specialist
* Those approved will be granted permits for lethal medications, which must be self-administered
* A permit will be given for doctors to administer medication only where the patient is physically unable
* Doctors do not have to be present when patients administer medication
* The process to apply and receive medication will take 10 days
* Unused lethal medication must be returned within 15 days of death
* The Department of Health and Human Services will approve applications
* A review board will oversee each step of the process
* Death certificates will record "voluntary assisted dying"
* The coroner must be notified of assisted dying deaths
* An 18-month implementation period means the scheme will be in place by mid-2019.
PENALTIES FOR MISUSE
* If someone breaches the self-administration permit, they face potential life imprisonment
* Anyone who induces a person to request assisted dying faces up to five years jail and substantial fines
* Doctors who suggest the assisted dying scheme to patients face a professional misconduct investigation.
SOURCE: VICTORIAN GOVERNMENT