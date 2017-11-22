Victoria will become the first Australian state to legalise voluntary assisted dying after its upper house backed a government-proposed bill 22-18.

VICTORIA'S VOLUNTARY ASSISTED DYING LAWS

WHO CAN APPLY?

* Adults, with a progressive, advanced terminal illness and less than six months to live

* Suffering must be deemed "intolerable"

* They must be of sound mind

* Neurodegenerative patients can access the scheme with a life expectancy of 12 months

* Must have lived in Victoria for at least 12 months.

HOW WILL IT WORK?

* Patients must make three, clear requests

* They will be assessed by two experienced doctors, including at least one specialist

* Those approved will be granted permits for lethal medications, which must be self-administered

* A permit will be given for doctors to administer medication only where the patient is physically unable

* Doctors do not have to be present when patients administer medication

* The process to apply and receive medication will take 10 days

* Unused lethal medication must be returned within 15 days of death

* The Department of Health and Human Services will approve applications

* A review board will oversee each step of the process

* Death certificates will record "voluntary assisted dying"

* The coroner must be notified of assisted dying deaths

* An 18-month implementation period means the scheme will be in place by mid-2019.

PENALTIES FOR MISUSE

* If someone breaches the self-administration permit, they face potential life imprisonment

* Anyone who induces a person to request assisted dying faces up to five years jail and substantial fines

* Doctors who suggest the assisted dying scheme to patients face a professional misconduct investigation.

SOURCE: VICTORIAN GOVERNMENT