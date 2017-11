The West Australian government has introduced a bill in parliament to remove time limits on sex abuse victims seeking civil action.

It could soon be easier for WA victims of child sex abuse to seek compensation after the state government introduced a bill in parliament to remove the statutory limitation period.

Attorney-General John Quigley said on Wednesday the government was delivering on its election commitment.

He said the bill provided a legal basis for suing institutions in the name of their current office holders for historical cases, and ensured victims were treated fairly by introducing a cap on legal fees.