Webjet expects full-year earnings to rise about 14 per cent to $80 million.

The online travel booking business, which reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $69.9 million in the last financial year, says it is currently exceeding its 2017/18 target growth rates in both consumer and business bookings.

Webjet had targeted annual consumer bookings growth of more than three times the underlying market rate, and business bookings growth of more than five times the underlying market rate.