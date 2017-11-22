Nick Xenophon Team senator Skye Kakoschke-Moore has resigned after discovering she is a British citizen.

HOW SA SENATOR SKYE KAKOSCHKE-MOORE BECAME A DUAL CITIZEN

* Her mother was born in Singapore in 1957 to British parents. It was a British colony at the time and so she was deemed a UK citizen.

* She was exempted from losing that status when Singapore attained independence in 1963 because her father was born in the UK. She was given the 'right of abode' in the UK in 1971. She migrated to Australia a year earlier.

* She became a UK citizen when the British Nationality Act came into effect in 1983.

* Kakoschke-Moore was born in Darwin in 1985. She inherited British citizenship from her mother.

* When living in Oman as a 12-year-old, her father was advised by the British Embassy that she was not eligible for a British passport.

* The UK Home Office advised her of her status last week, which was confirmed by a UK-based barrister who specialises in citizenship law on Tuesday night.