Nick Xenophon says voters won't stray from his state party despite his group's problems at a federal level.

Nick Xenophon says the crisis within his federal party will not deter state voters, after another Nick Xenophon Team senator revealed dual citizenship.

The former senator and still NXT party leader stood beside South Australian senator Skye Kakoschke-Moore as she resigned on Wednesday, confirming she is a British dual citizen by descent.

She is the third member of NXT to come under a citizenship cloud.

Mr Xenophon resigned from the Senate earlier this year after concerns he could be a dual citizen but was later cleared.

However, Mayo MP Rebekha Sharkie's eligibility remains in doubt after it was revealed her citizenship was not renounced until after she nominated for the 2016 election.

Mr Xenophon quit federal parliament to run for a seat in the South Australian parliament in the next state election in March and says despite his party's issues at the federal level his bid and the fortunes of his state party, SA Best will not be impacted.

He said the citizenship saga reflected on the Australian constitution rather than any issue in NXT policy.

"I think voters will see that Section 44 has got a much broader scope than anyone could have anticipated," he said.

He stressed his focus remained on the state election despite his role as NXT leader.