The Nick Xenophon Team senator is the latest Australian politician to be caught up in the ongoing dual-citizenship saga that has already seen eight federal politicians removed from office

Senator Skye Kakoschke-Moore has confirmed she is a dual British-Australian citizen through her mother.

After getting confirmation of her status, the South Australian senator has resigned from the Senate.

"Today I have received confirmation that I am a dual citizen as I have inherited British citizenship from my mother. I am heartbroken by this news. My mother was born in Singapore in 1957 to British parents," Senator Kakoschke-Moore told reporters on Wednesday.

"She migrated to Australia with her family in 1970. I was born in Darwin in 1985. My father and brother of his parents were born in South Australia.

"Usually where a parent is born outside of the UK they are unable to pass their citizenship on to their children where those children are also born outside of the UK.

"It was my understanding for my entire life that I was not eligible for British citizenship due to that rule."

RELATED READING Dual citizenship: Devonport mayor declares intention to replace Lambie Devonport Mayor Steve Martin says he intends to replace Jacqui Lambie in the Senate and has welcomed a potential High Court test of his eligibility. Emotional Jacqui Lambie the latest dual citizenship resignation One of parliament's more colourful figures has resigned after becoming the latest senator to be ensnared in the citizenship fiasco.

The announcement comes just weeks before all parliamentarians will be forced to provide their citizenship paperwork under a disclosure scheme announced by the Turnbull government earlier this month.

The senator was born in Darwin, according to the NXT's party website.

She moved to the Oman in the Middle East at the age of nine, where she lived for about 10 years before returning to Australia.

Her father was working in the country as an air traffic control instructor.

Dual citizens are not allowed to serve in the federal parliament under Section 44 of the Constitution.

Eight politicians have already been kicked out - six from the Senate and two from the House of Representatives.

The two Lower House MPs are both members of the government - John Alexander and the former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce.

They are both currently campaigning in by-elections to regain the seats they were forced to surrender.

Senator Kakoschke-Moore's fellow NXT member Rebekha Sharkie is also facing citizenship questions.

She claims she sent the UK Home Office the paperwork to renounce her British citizenship before the 2016 federal election, but did not receive the official confirmation until after.

Ms Sharkie said she had spoken to Malcolm Turnbull about the matter and in that conversation he had told her she may have to refer herself to the High Court.

"I have been open throughout about my citizenship status and have supported a full audit of all members of parliament on this issue," Ms Sharkie said in a statement earlier in the month.

"I believe that I took all steps that were required by the UK to renounce any entitlement to UK citizenship, that were within my power to do so."