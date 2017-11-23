NSW have a pleasant dilemma regarding team selection ahead of Friday's Sheffield Shield match against Victoria.

NSW cricket captain Moise Henriques is facing tough decisions about his batting order, heading into in their Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria starting at North Sydney Oval on Friday.

In a match which could feature up to 15 Australian representatives, the ladder-leading Blues have recalled Ed Cowan and Nick Larkin, who both open the batting, as can Nick Maddinson and Daniel Hughes.

"Essentially we've got four opening batters in our top six, so there's some tough decisions to be made in terms of batting order," Henriques said.