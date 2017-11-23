Australian star Sam Bremner is close to her first appearance in the women's Rugby League World Cup. (AAP)

Australian star Sam Bremner is expected to make her first appearance of the women's Rugby League World Cup in Sunday's semi-final showdown against Canada.

Coach Brad Donald wouldn't be drawn on whether he would select his first-choice fullback for next week's final if she failed to get a game under her belt before then.

The 25-year-old has been forced to watch from the stands during the Jillaroos' group-stage wins over the Cook Islands, England and Canada after injuring her leg in a training mishap.

Bremner suffered a badly corked shin after copping a knee from a teammate but, on Wednesday, began running.

"She's really close, she ran this morning and we'll be really excited to bring her into the side because she's a bundle of energy and she's driving us nuts in the camp at the moment," Donald said after the Jillaroos' record 88-0 win over Canada.

Asked if Bremner needed to play in the Canada semi-final to be picked for Saturday week's final, Donald said: "We haven't really discussed that yet.

"What we're trying to do is just keep her motivated. That's not really too hard because she's the most-motivated person in the team.

"She's been on the ice every half hour and she's doing everything that she can for Sunday. If she doesn't play on Sunday, then we'll cross that bridge but I'm pretty confident she'll play."

The Australians will meet Canada at Southern Cross Group Stadium for a spot in the final, despite meeting in the final group game.

New Zealand will meet England in the other semi despite the Lionesses suffering a worrying 22-16 defeat to the Cook Islands on Wednesday in their last pool game.