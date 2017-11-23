Canada's Janai Haupapa on Thursday will learn her fate over a biting charge after her side's controversial 88-0 loss to Australia at the women's Rugby League World Cup.
Haupapa was charged with grade B contrary conduct after being accused of biting by Jillaroos co-captain Renae Kunst in Australia's record win over the Ravens on Wednesday at Sydney's Southern Cross Group Stadium.
Haupapa can enter an early guilty plea and accept a two-match ban, which would rule her out of the rest of the tournament including Sunday's semi-final against Australia.
The Canadian team have until 9am Thursday to enter a plea.
If she decides to fight the charge, she will appear before the judiciary at NSWRL headquarters on Thursday evening but faces a harsher sanction.
Should she be found guilty at the judiciary, her punishment will be decided by the panel.
Canadian coach Mike Castle defended his charge, describing the allegation as out-of-character for the centre.
"If anyone's met Janai, she's the liveliest, bubbliest human being I've ever met," Castle said.
"It's certainly not in her nature; she's not an aggressive person at all.
"It'd be interesting to see what the video shows but it's 100 per cent not in her nature."