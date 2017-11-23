Canada's Janai Haupapa has been charged over a biting claim by Aussie league co-captain Renae Kunst. (AAP)

Canadian centre Janai Haupapa has been accused of biting by Australia's Renae Kunst during the women's Rugby League World Cup.

Canada's Janai Haupapa on Thursday will learn her fate over a biting charge after her side's controversial 88-0 loss to Australia at the women's Rugby League World Cup.

Haupapa was charged with grade B contrary conduct after being accused of biting by Jillaroos co-captain Renae Kunst in Australia's record win over the Ravens on Wednesday at Sydney's Southern Cross Group Stadium.

Haupapa can enter an early guilty plea and accept a two-match ban, which would rule her out of the rest of the tournament including Sunday's semi-final against Australia.

The Canadian team have until 9am Thursday to enter a plea.

If she decides to fight the charge, she will appear before the judiciary at NSWRL headquarters on Thursday evening but faces a harsher sanction.

Should she be found guilty at the judiciary, her punishment will be decided by the panel.

Canadian coach Mike Castle defended his charge, describing the allegation as out-of-character for the centre.

"If anyone's met Janai, she's the liveliest, bubbliest human being I've ever met," Castle said.

"It's certainly not in her nature; she's not an aggressive person at all.

"It'd be interesting to see what the video shows but it's 100 per cent not in her nature."