Young Manawatu cyclist Jordan Castle has upset more fancied rivals to snare the men's keirin crown at the Oceania track championships in Cambridge, New Zealand.

Fresh from two World Cup competitions in Europe, the 21-year-old Castle beat a world-class field in the final on Thursday after having to go through a repechage to make the semi-final.

He overtook Sam Webster on the last turn and held off Australian Jacob Schmidt for the victory, with Eddie Dawkins third.

"I got lucky drawing six behind Sam because he one of the fastest and strongest so it was fantastic to grab his wheel and hang on to the finish," Castle said.

"It's just so cool to be out there with everyone, racing that fast."

The final night of the championships finished with a brilliant display by former junior world championship medallists Campbell Stewart and Tom Sexton, who claimed the 40km men's madison race.

The pair produced a superb second half, winning five of final six sprints.

The women's sprint honours went to Australian Stephanie Morton, who beat compatriot Kaarle McCulloch in the final in straight rides.