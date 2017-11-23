BANK COMMISSION OF INQUIRY:
* To be known as the Banking, Insurance, Superannuation and Financial Services Commission of Inquiry.
* Powers of a royal commission.
* Three commissioners: a former judge, bank expert and community representative.
* Whistleblower protections will apply.
Will examine:
* Unethical and unlawful conduct in the sector.
* Whether regulators and laws are effective and proper dispute resolution process are in place.
* Whether the system is failing to help businesses grow.
* Whether an independent body should administer the code of banking practice, and the code be made mandatory and enforceable.
* The administration of business and farming loans.