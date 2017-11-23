The Queensland state election adds another layer of complexity to Malcolm Turnbull's hold on power.

Hell has no fury like a Queensland politician scorned.

A Labor win in this Saturday's election in the Sunshine State will add to an already tense political atmosphere in Canberra.

After the 2015 election loss by the Newman government, the knives were out for Tony Abbott.

A review of the Queensland Liberal National Party campaign found federal issues - such as Abbott's decision to award a knighthood to Prince Phillip, the GP co-payment, a dispute over defence force pay and discussion around the GST - had an "adverse impact".

Abbott at the time expressed his regret that the knighthood had been "a distraction for a couple of days", but rejected any suggestion that state voters had cast their ballots based on federal factors.

However, one of his party room colleagues from Queensland described the election loss as "catastrophic" and suggested MPs had started talking about the "timing and method of execution" of Abbott.

However, while a spill motion was proposed, it was defeated - and it wasn't until September 2015 that Malcolm Turnbull pulled the trigger.

This time, it is a Labor government in power in Queensland and the LNP is seeking to win back the treasury benches.

While the anger over a failure to win may not be so white-hot as 2015, coalition MPs will still be looking for blame factors.

Enter Turnbull.

The federal coalition has trailed Labor for 23 Newspolls in a row and the prime minister's personal rating has dived.

A Newspoll published two weeks ago took voters' pulse on who is best to lead the Liberals.

Julie Bishop was favoured by 40 per cent of voters, while Turnbull languished on 27 per cent.

The citizenship fiasco and decision to scrap a week of parliament had fed into public perceptions of a government in chaos.

Cabinet leaks, which Bishop says should be investigated, have also exposed rifts at the highest level over how to deal with MP citizenship and a royal commission into banks.

While Turnbull initially resisted calls for a citizenship 'audit', he eventually agreed to an equivalent process which will see all 226 MPs show their hands by December 5.

He's firmly resisted the banks royal commission.

But Queenslanders such as Senator Barry O'Sullivan and George Christensen are keen to get it across the line and a state election loss could reinvigorate their push for what is a popular idea.

There is no immediate danger for Turnbull in terms of his leadership.

Coalition MPs want to nail the issues of same-sex marriage and citizenship before Christmas, which they say will give the government some much-needed clear air in the new year.

To do this, they need a forward-focused prime minister, not looking over his shoulder.

Cabinet minister Peter Dutton sees it as cutting through the "white noise".

"Once we get our way through that, I think the government can demonstrate what we want to do to help families on cutting their electricity prices ... cutting taxes and making sure they've got more money in their pocket so they can support their family," he told Sky News on Thursday.

"And, from my perspective, making sure the national security of our country remains absolutely paramount."

The most common phrase among coalition backbenchers is "not yet", when asked about the leadership.

Asked this week how he would respond to a seriously disgruntled MP, one of the more down-to-earth members of the frontbench, Transport Minister Darren Chester, said: "Give me a call and we will talk through the issue."

"You know, we are not perfect. No government is ever going to be perfect, but we are delivering everything we said we would do in the last election."

Translating the message about "delivery" into better poll results is Turnbull's greatest challenge heading into the final weeks of parliament and beyond.