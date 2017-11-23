THE CONTENDERS TO BE PICKED FIRST OVERALL AT THE AFL DRAFT
Cameron Rayner (Western Jets, TAC Cup)
Position: Midfielder
Height: 187cm
Weight: 87kg
Rayner is the warm favourite to be the No.1 pick at Friday's draft. He's a quick midfielder-forward, whose power and explosiveness has seen him likened to Richmond superstar Dustin Martin.
Luke Davies-Uniacke (Dandenong Stingrays, TAC Cup)
Position: Midfielder
Height: 187cm
Weight: 85kg
A powerful midfielder who could play plenty of AFL football in his first season. The classy onballer is renowned for his decision-making and has gained a reputation as a big-game player.
Paddy Dow (Bendigo Pioneers, TAC Cup)
Position: Midfielder
Height: 185cm
Weight: 78kg
Classy onballer who is highly rated for his consistency. Has a strong family connection to North Melbourne, who could pounce at pick No.4 if he is still available.
Adam Cerra (Eastern Ranges, TAC Cup)
Position: Midfielder
Height: 186cm
Weight: 80kg
Prolific ball-winner and playmaker who could have pushed himself further into contention for the No.1 spot if not for injury battles over the past two seasons.
Andrew Brayshaw (Sandringham Dragons, TAC Cup)
Position: Midfielder
Height: 184cm
Weight: 82kg
Clean by both hand and foot. Tested well at the AFL's draft combine and has strong leadership qualities. The younger brother of Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw.