The contenders to be taken first overall at Friday night's AFL draft.

Cameron Rayner (Western Jets, TAC Cup)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 187cm

Weight: 87kg

Rayner is the warm favourite to be the No.1 pick at Friday's draft. He's a quick midfielder-forward, whose power and explosiveness has seen him likened to Richmond superstar Dustin Martin.

Luke Davies-Uniacke (Dandenong Stingrays, TAC Cup)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 187cm

Weight: 85kg

A powerful midfielder who could play plenty of AFL football in his first season. The classy onballer is renowned for his decision-making and has gained a reputation as a big-game player.

Paddy Dow (Bendigo Pioneers, TAC Cup)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 185cm

Weight: 78kg

Classy onballer who is highly rated for his consistency. Has a strong family connection to North Melbourne, who could pounce at pick No.4 if he is still available.

Adam Cerra (Eastern Ranges, TAC Cup)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 186cm

Weight: 80kg

Prolific ball-winner and playmaker who could have pushed himself further into contention for the No.1 spot if not for injury battles over the past two seasons.

Andrew Brayshaw (Sandringham Dragons, TAC Cup)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 184cm

Weight: 82kg

Clean by both hand and foot. Tested well at the AFL's draft combine and has strong leadership qualities. The younger brother of Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw.