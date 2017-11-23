A group of cheerful Canadians made the best of a bad situation when they turned the frustration of a delayed flight into a group singalong.

Footage of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians in Canada waiting for a delayed flight has gone viral after an impromptu singalong sparked joyous scenes.

Sheldon Thornhill found out his WestJet flight would be delayed from Toronto to St John's on Monday night.

But instead of complaining, he and his friend, Sean Sullivan, decided to brighten the mood by bringing out their accordion and guitar.

Within moments a few dozen would-be passengers were singing - and even dancing - to a handful of traditional folk songs such as 'Grey Foggy Day', 'Sweet Forget Me Not' and 'Music and Friends'.

The singalong was recorded by Michelle Sacrey Philpott and numerous videos of the singers have been viewed more than one million times.

"My buddy with the accordion, Sheldon... I'm a bit shyer than he is," Mr Sullivan told CBC News.

"Anytime we're gathered around airports like that, he's often taken out his accordion just out of the blue and started playing for people."

Young Liam Corrigan, a 10-year-old, was able to steal the show with a solo during 'Capelin Time'.

"We knew he was a good singer so he came over and did a couple of solos on his own so that made the occasion all that much sweeter," Mr Sullivan told the local St John's Morning Show.

Mr Sullivan said the WestJet captain also sang along with the tunes making the party atmosphere the perfect way to kill time before the flight.