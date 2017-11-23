Energy experts are meeting in Adelaide to continue their push for a new national energy policy. (AAP)

Climate change and energy experts are meeting in Adelaide to push for what South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill says is a national policy that rejects coal and delivers clean, affordable and reliable power.

Thursday's meeting comes ahead of the gathering of federal, state and territory energy ministers in Hobart on Friday, and includes economist Ross Garnaut, Climate Council chief executive Amanda McKenzie and Solar Council boss John Grimes.

Mr Weatherill says the federal government's current proposal of a National Energy Guarantee aims to stall the development of renewable energy and extend the life of coal-fired power plants.

He says that will only increase emissions and delay price cuts for consumers.

"Renewable energy guarantees lower power prices, cleaner power and more jobs," the premier said.

"Latest figures show wholesale electricity prices in SA have fallen below the other states and that's because of major investments in renewable energy."

But the federal government believes the NEG will put downward pressure on prices and cut emissions by requiring power retailers to make available a proportion of power from dispatchable sources such as battery storage, gas or hydro.

At the same time, they will be given targets to drive down the sector's greenhouse emissions.