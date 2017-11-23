Niasse scored Everton's second equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.
"Everton's Oumar Niasse will serve a two-match suspension with immediate effect after his denial of an FA charge of 'Successful Deception of a Match Official' was rejected," the FA said.
The Senegal international will miss Everton's games at Southampton on Sunday and at home to West Ham United on Nov. 29.
The new law allowing retrospective punishment for simulation was introduced in May.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)