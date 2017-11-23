The footbridge to Optus Stadium will not be ready until May due to design changes, but the state government says it will save $4 million in construction costs.

The Swan River pedestrian bridge to Optus Stadium won't be ready until May, well after the start of the AFL season, following design changes.

The state government says omitting planned fabric cladding will save $4 million in construction costs and $11 million in maintenance over 40 years, and no events at the new stadium will have to be rescheduled as a result of the delay.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said on Thursday that the design changes could also allow future tourist bridge climbs of the structure.