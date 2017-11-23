FOREIGN POLICY BLUEPRINT
* First since 2003.
* Written to explain Australia's interests, values and priorities.
* Will guide foreign aid, trade and diplomatic efforts for next decade and beyond.
* Focus to remain on Indo-Pacific region.
* Most immediate challenge is North Korea's missile and nuclear program.
* With China's massive economic growth comes benefits from trade, education and tourism for Australia, but also boosts military spending in the region to match that of the US.
* Russia to remain a significant strategic player in the Indo-Pacific.
* US alliance remains 'central'.
* South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam will grow in relative wealth, strength and influence.
* More student exchanges and teaching of Asian languages.