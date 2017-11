Tony Abbott's father Richard has died at the age of 93 in a Sydney hospital. (AAP)

Former prime minister Tony Abbott's father has died, days after suffering a suspected stroke.

Richard Abbott, 93, had been in Sydney Adventist Hospital in Wahroonga since Monday, with family keeping a bedside vigil.

"The Abbott family has lost a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. God bless you Dad," Mr Abbott tweeted on Thursday.