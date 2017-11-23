Evolution Mining CEO Jake Klein says mining needs to be more attractive to attract the best talent (AAP)

Evolution chairman Jake Klein says the industry desperately needs to make mining more attractive to the younger generation of workers.

Gold miner Evolution has warned of a sharp fall in the number of new miners, saying younger generations are losing interest in the industry and are attracted to jobs at companies like Facebook and Google.

Chairman Jake Klein says the industry desperately needs to make mining an attractive career option for young people again, citing concern that there were just eight mining engineering enrolments at the University of NSW in 2017 - the lowest in 40 years.

"We need to compete with the allure of the likes of Facebook and Google to attract and retain the best and brightest talent back to our industry," Mr Klein says in a speech for the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.