Plans are under way for a high speed rail network that will get people from Geelong to Melbourne in under 40 minutes.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday said the government is looking at separating a regional and suburban shared track west of Melbourne to create a dedicated high speed express service, firstly from Geelong to the city, and then Ballarat beyond that.

"You can have a dedicated track for high-speed express type services and then you can have world class services that are more for local communities for shorter journeys, not for the ultimate journey always," Mr Andrews told reporters in Geelong on Thursday.