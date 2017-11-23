Karmichael Hunt has signed a new two-year contract with Rugby Australia and the Queensland Reds.

Karmichael Hunt has re-signed with Rugby Australia and the Queensland Reds until the end of the 2019 season.

The 30-year-old former Brisbane Broncos, Queensland State of Origin and Australia representative made his Wallabies debut against Fiji in Melbourne earlier this year -- becoming the 48th dual code Australian international.

Hunt also spent five years playing in the AFL with the Gold Coast Suns before joining the Reds in 2015.

The new deal comes two years after Hunt was nearly run out of the game following his arrest for cocaine possession in February 2015.

The utility back was fined $2,500 in court after pleading guilty to four charges of cocaine possession.

Rugby Australia and Queensland Rugby Union also suspended Hunt for six weeks in addition to hitting him with $30,000 fine.

However, he is now very much part of Wallabies coach Michael Cheika's plans for the 2019 World Cup in Japan and said he was delighted to put pen to paper.

"It's been a big year for me personally, obviously making my Wallabies debut was a huge honour but I really enjoyed getting some really solid minutes up in Queensland with Reds," he said.

"I'm really enjoying my time in rugby. There have been some challenges but I've been loving the journey to now."

Hunt has come off the bench against Wales and England in his first taste of Test rugby in Europe.

"The spring tour has opened my eyes a bit to how big the game is in the northern hemisphere," he said.

"The atmosphere at Twickenham last Saturday was up with the best I have ever experienced.

"I definitely have my eyes on the 2019 World Cup in Japan. I think this Wallabies group is building something special and it's something I really want to be part of."

Hunt also said the appointment of his former Broncos teammate Brad Thorn as Reds coach was huge factor in his decision to stay in the 15-man game.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck in with Thorny next year at the Reds too," he said.

"We have a great mix of players at the Reds now and I think the coaching staff can bring the best out of the group."