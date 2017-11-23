Olympic medallist John Steffensen will drive in a Supercars support category in 2018. (AAP)

The 400m star, who was the 2006 Commonwealth Games champion, was unveiled as the Carrera Cup driver for new team 23 Red, which will replace Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport in 2018.

The team will scale back to one car for the next Supercars season and switch from Holden to Ford after buying Cam Waters' Sandown 500-winning Falcon.

Team co-owner Phil Munday says a current Supercars driver who is out of contract at the end of the year has been signed to drive for 23 Red.

Steffensen's transition from Olympic runner to race car driver has been helped by 23 Red team director Cameron McConville.

"If you had have asked me this two years ago I would have told you you were dreaming," Steffensen said.

"It's been a boyhood dream to be a race car driver."

Steffensen's friend Usain Bolt was scheduled to appear at Thursday's team launch but the retired Jamaican superstar pulled out with illness.