Both Labor and the LNP will release their Queensland election costings, outlining how they'll fund their promises and pay down state debt.

Queensland's rising debt will be in the spotlight when Labor and the Liberal National Party release their election costings.

Both major parties have been grilled about how they plan to pay down the ballooning state debt, which is expected to rise to $81 billion by 2021.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt will deliver Labor's costings on Thursday in Brisbane, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirming the timing after several days of refusing to name a date.

Ms Palaszczuk earlier in the week also committed Mr Pitt to releasing a "debt reduction plan" at the same time as the costings announcement.

The high level of debt, which the LNP aimed to target with their failed "Strong Choices" assets leasing plan at the 2015 election, has led to concerns Queensland's credit rating could be further downgraded as a result.

This week Mr Pitt said state debt would "never reach zero" but said there needed to be a plan to reduce debt that didn't "wreck the economy."

On the LNP side, Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson will deliver the opposition's costings.

Leader Tim Nicholls has been trapped several times during the campaign by the debt question, most notably at last week's leaders debate when he refused to say how he would pay for his election promises without cutting services or jobs in the public sector.

In an address the the Queensland Media Club on Tuesday, he again failed to answer the question, but strongly ruled out asset sales.

"I understand what the people of Queensland said at the last election campaign. For me it is off the table," he said.