The Liberal National Party will all but scrap Brisbane's Cross River Rail project if it is elected to govern at the Queensland election on Saturday.

The party's costings, released on Thursday, propose to "reprioritise" $2.56 billion allocated to the project to other infrastructure programs, leaving only about $200,000 to remain intact for the CRR delivery authority.

Shadow treasurer Scott Emerson said an LNP government would also reduce state debt by almost $700 million by 2021.