A 57-year-old worker who was struck by lightning at Northam Race Club last week has died in Royal Perth Hospital.

Track curating staff member Doug Fernihough, 57, was filling divots at Northam Race Club last Thursday when he was hit by lightning, suffering a heart attack and internal injuries.

He was flown to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment but has since died.