Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has lashed out at his team after what he described as their worst training session during the Rugby League World Cup.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has demanded improvement from his playing group after labelling Tuesday's training session their worst of the Rugby League World Cup.

The Kangaroos face Fiji in a semi-final on Friday with the winner to meet either England or Tonga in the tournament decider at Suncorp Stadium.

"We're heading in the right direction but it was probably our worst training session on Tuesday. We've got a bit of improvement to do this morning," Meninga said ahead of Thursday's captain's run.