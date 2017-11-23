Treasurer Scott Morrison says he will be meeting some of the heads of the big four banks on Thursday, saying it is something he does on a regular basis.

Treasurer Scott Morrison has downplayed reports that he's meeting with the heads of the big four banks at a time when some of his backbench and the opposition continue to press for a royal commission, saying he meets with them all the time.

"I meet with the banks on a regular basis. That's one of my responsibilities as treasurer and I do so in particular with the chairs. I speak to the CEOs and executives as you would expect me to do," he told reporters in Sydney.

He said he was having discussions with a number of them on Thursday about some "legacy cases" where people have had issues with the banks and will impress on them these cases need to be resolved.