The world's largest lithium-ion battery being built in South Australia to store renewable energy is about to enter final testing.

Premier Jay Weatherill says Elon Musk's Tesla company has finished installing the battery powerpacks at Jamestown, in the state's mid-north, where they are linked to an adjacent wind farm.

He says the 100-megawatt battery will now be energised and tested to ensure it meets all energy market and state government regulatory requirements.

The premier says the battery will be up and running in time for summer to provide backup power and to help bring stability to the state's electricity network.

"While others are just talking, we are delivering our energy plan, making South Australia more self-sufficient, and providing backup power and more affordable energy for South Australians this summer," he said.

"The world's largest lithium-ion battery will be an important part of our energy mix, and it sends the clearest message that South Australia will be a leader in renewable energy with battery storage."

Other elements of SA's $530 million energy plan include the installation of government-owned emergency generation and support for a solar thermal power plant at Port Augusta.

The plan was launched after last year's statewide blackout during severe storms and after a significant load-shedding event across Adelaide earlier this year.

The Tesla battery will be officially launched next week.