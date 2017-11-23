In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, photo, a Rohingya Muslim child runs on a dirt track between tents at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. (AAP)

Myanmar and Bangladesh have reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding for the return home of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees.

Myanmar and Bangladesh have signed a memorandum of understanding, a senior Myanmar official told Reuters, for the return home of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled to the neighbouring country to escape a Myanmar army crackdown.

"We are ready to take them back as soon as possible after Bangladesh sends the forms back to us," said Myint Kyaing, a permanent secretary at Myanmar's ministry of labour, immigration and population, referring to registration forms the Rohingya must complete with personal details before repatriation.

Rights groups have accused the military in mostly Buddhist Myanmar of carrying out mass rape and other atrocities during a counter-insurgency operation launched in late August in retaliation for attacks by Rohingya militants in Rakhine State.

On Wednesday, the United States said the military operation that drove 620,000 Rohingya to seek sanctuary in neighboring, largely Muslim Bangladesh, amounted to “ethnic cleansing”, echoing an accusation first leveled by top UN officials in the early days of the humanitarian crisis.

Related reading US condemns 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Rohingya The United States toughened its stance on Myanmar on Wednesday, accusing the country's security forces of perpetrating "horrendous atrocities" against the Rohingya that amount to "ethnic cleansing" of the Muslim minority. Amnesty International calls on Myanmar to end Rohingya 'apartheid' Amnesty International has accused Myanmar's government of practising apartheid in relation to its treatment of Rohingya Muslims.

In a further warning to Myanmar’s military, the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson raised the threat of targeted sanctions against those responsible for what he called “horrendous atrocities”.

Citing fears of a backlash against Tillerson’s comments, the US embassy in Myanmar on Thursday suspended official travel to parts of Rakhine until Dec. 4 and warned citizens against visiting the areas.

For now though, Myanmar is seeking to ease international pressure by striking an initial agreement on returns, while Dhaka wants to ensure overstretched refugee camps that have mushroomed in the Cox’s Bazar region don’t become permanent.

Related reading Myanmar Rohingyas 'a textbook example of ethnic cleansing': UN rights chief SBS World News Radio: The ongoing violence faced by Myanmar's Rohingya minority in northern Rakhine state is an apparent textbook example of ethnic cleansing, according to the United Nations.

In addition to the talks on the Rohingya who have fled since Aug. 25, Bangladesh was also likely to raise the plight of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya sheltering in Bangladesh following previous spasms of violence in Myanmar.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s Ministry of Home Affairs said discussions with Bangladesh officials on Wednesday had finalised the terms of a memorandum of understanding on repatriation.

“The discussion was finalised yesterday morning, and the MOU will be signed today,” Police Colonel Myo Thu Soe said, declining to provide details of the deal.

Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was set to meet Bangladesh foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on Thursday ahead of the signing.

Suu Kyi, whose reputation as a Nobel peace prize winner has suffered during the crisis, has said repatriation of the largely stateless Muslim minority would be based on residency and that it will be “safe and voluntary”.

Her less than two-year-old civilian administration still has to share power with the military who ruled the country for decades, and Myanmar’s generals have appeared less enthusiastic about the prospect of Rohingya returning.

Humanitarian workers told Reuters they were particularly concerned about a statement the army commander in chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, made after his meeting with Tillerson last week.

“The situation must be acceptable for both local Rakhine ethnic people and Bengalis, and emphasis must be placed on wish of local Rakhine ethnic people who are real Myanmar citizens,” Min Aung Hlaing said in the statement.

His use of the term Bengali for the Rohingya implies they from Bangladesh, and Buddhists in Rakhine are largely opposed to their presence.

Min Aung Hlaing, over whom Suu Kyi has no control, also said the returnees will be “scrutinized and re-accepted under the 1982 Citizenship Law and the 1992 Myanmar-Bangladesh bilateral agreement”.

The 1982 law, passed during the junta’s long rule, ties Myanmar citizenship to membership of recognized ethnic groups, an official list that excludes the Rohingya.

During a meeting with a senior Chinese general in Beijing on Wednesday, Min Aung Hlaing was told that China wants closer ties with Myanmar’s military.