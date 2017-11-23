Australian guard Cameron Gliddon expects former NBL teammate Nathan Sobey's "NBA-level" athleticism to shine in his Boomers debut against Taiwan on Friday.

The 27-year-old Sobey has overcome the groin issues that cruelled an NBA Summer League call-up and spoiled what would have been his national debut in the Asia Cup earlier this year.

The Adelaide guard has been recalled to the squad by coach Andrej Lemanis for the Boomers' World Cup qualifying campaign that begins in Taiwan and continues in Adelaide, against Japan, on Monday.

Sobey is now one of the 36ers' key pieces, but Cairns captain Gliddon said the talent was obvious when he got his first chance at the Taipans in 2014.

"My first impression was that he was explosive and had serious speed; I'm happy he's made a big name for himself and is doing so well now because he's a great bloke," Gliddon told AAP.

"I think he has NBA-level athleticism, and if he was to make it there he'd just need to be given the right opportunity and to show the right people the skills he has."

Olympians Chris Goulding, Damian Martin and Brad Newley headline the squad as they prepare to qualify in a revamped process that will see the Asia Cup champions playing regularly over the next 16 months.

European and NBA-based players are unlikely to feature in the qualifying stages, leaving NBL talent to get the side to China in 2019.

"Who knows about the World Cup, it's so far away," Gliddon said of his prospects of making the final cut, should the Boomers qualify.

"I'm just happy to be part of this team and putting the green and gold on.