The NSW Nationals are promoting a US gun culture and encouraging vigilantes by calling for an inquiry into firearm self-defence laws, Labor says.

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro wrote to the Legislative Assembly committee on law and safety earlier this month asking them to inquire into the Firearms Act.

Mr Barilaro wanted the inquiry to examine "persons who believe they are reasonably and proportionately responding to a threat imposed on themselves or their family".

In the letter seen by AAP, Mr Barilaro also asked the committee to look at "how the law can protect victims of home invasion from becoming involved with the justice system".

NSW Labor leader Luke Foley on Thursday accused Mr Barilaro of encouraging vigilantes.

"I don't want a bar of an American-style guns culture here in Australia," he said in a statement.

"The last thing our political leaders ought to be doing is giving encouragement to vigilantes."

The Nationals accused the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party of wanting to weaken Australia's gun laws in the run up to two country by-elections in mid-October.

The Shooters in May advocated changes to gun laws regarding self-defence in homes similar to those Mr Barilaro raised in his letter.

Shooters MP Robert Borsak says the Nationals have backflipped.

"John Barilaro has finally discovered firearms policy because he's frightened of being sent into electoral oblivion by the SFF," Mr Borsak said in a statement to AAP.

Mr Barilaro has been contacted for comment.