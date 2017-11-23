Jason Day and Geoff Ogilvy have teed off on day one at the Australian Open in perfect conditions at The Australian GC in Sydney.

Major winners Jason Day and Geoff Ogilvy were among the early starters as the Australian Open got under way in perfect conditions in Sydney on Thursday morning.

Both teed off on the The Australian GC's 10th hole with Ogilvy making birdie on his opening two holes to lead at two under and Day making birdie on the par-three 11th to be in a group at one under.

World No. 2 Jordan Spieth, the defending champion, has a 12.10pm tee-off, playing alongside Cameron Smith and Matt Jones with good weather forecast for the opening day.