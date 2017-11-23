Laurie Daley says experience playing in the Origin arena will help any future coach, with the NSWRL set to decide between Brad Fittler and Michael Maguire.

Brad Fittler's playing experience gives him an advantage over fellow NSW State of Origin coaching candidate Michael Maguire, according to predecessor Laurie Daley.

The NSW Rugby League are set to decide between the pair on Friday, and while Daley refused to side with either candidate he said Origin playing experience was a crucial factor.

"It's like three grand finals in six weeks and the roller coaster you have is very emotional. If you don't understand it and you get caught up in it you can lose sight and focus," Daley said.