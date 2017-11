OZ Minerals loses its chief operating officer as Bob Fulker moves Evolution Mining as its COO (AAP)

Copper miner OZ Minerals has lost its chief operating officer Bob Fulker, who has resigned to take up a similar position with Evolution Mining.

Oz Minerals will begin a search for a new COO in the new year, chief executive Andrew Cole said on Thursday, while also announcing a new chief commercial officer role to be taken up by former BHP executive Mark Irwin.

Warrick Ranson will also join the company, as chief financial officer on December 4, he said.