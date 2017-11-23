Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has welcomed an apology made by John Alexander for jokes recorded at a Brisbane pub in the 1990s.

Malcolm Turnbull says it is a measure of John Alexander's dignity that the Bennelong by-election candidate has apologised for making racist and rape jokes 20 years ago.

Video footage posted on YouTube in 2011 shows the former tennis great turned MP telling jokes at a Brisbane pub in the 1990s.

Mr Alexander, who is up against former NSW premier Kristina Keneally in the December 16 ballot, has since apologised for the remarks.

Asked about the video, the prime minister welcomed Mr Alexander's apology and said such ill-judged statements, whether intended as jokes or not, are completely unacceptable.

"There is no place for joking about violence against women," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

"It is a measure of the man and of the dignity of the man that he has acknowledged that those remarks were unacceptable and he's unreservedly apologised for them."