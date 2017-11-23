Woolworths chairman Godron Cairns has defended the group's poker machines business, as the issue of problem gambling dominated the company's AGM.

Shareholders have peppered Woolworths chairman Gordon Cairns with questions about the group's poker machines and what it is doing to help problem gamblers.

Among those was a former gambling addict who told the group's annual general meeting on Thursday that pokies in hotels owned by Woolworths stole 10 years of her life, and asked if Mr Cairns would take more time to hear "voices like mine."

Mr Cairns replied: "Absolutely. We share the same objective. We are actually committed to helping people like you."