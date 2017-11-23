Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk denies discussions with a local council over funding for roads associated with the Adani mine breaks her no funding promise.

The Palaszczuk government is in talks with the Isaac Regional Council, which takes in the Galilee Bason area where the mine will be located, to discuss taking over the $100 million cost of upgrading two roads associated with the project.

But campaigning on the Sunshine Coast on Thursday, Ms Palaszczuk said nothing has been agreed to, and she was committed to her promise of no taxpayer funds being spent on the Carmichael mine or associated projects.