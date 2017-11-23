Primary Health Care says it has had a mixed year so far, and will incur costs from the opening of new medical centres investments in new businesses.

Pathology and medical centre operator Primary Health Care says the opening of new centres and investments in new technology and businesses will dent its performance in the current financial year.

Chief executive Malcolm Parmenter told the company's annual general meeting that the opening of four medical centres and one imaging site will impact Primary's short-term performance, and there will be additional costs from its roll-out of technology programs and investments in its Health & Co private medical centres and IVF.

He said the company expects its underlying profit for the year to be between $92 million and $97 million, compared to $92.1 million in 2016/17.