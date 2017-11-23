Queensland Labor will impose a new 15 per cent tax on interstate and overseas betting companies like Lottoland, saying they have to pay their way.

Overseas and interstate betting companies operating in Queensland will be hit with a new 15 per cent tax if Labor is re-elected on Saturday.

The tax will tip an extra $90 million into the state's coffers over three years, with protections built in to ensure Queensland betting companies aren't slugged.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt is expected to announce the tax when he details Labor's election costings on Thursday afternoon.

The new tax, to start on July 1 next year, will apply to operations such as Gibraltar-based Lottoland, which allows Aussie punters to bet on the outcome of lottery draws overseas.

The tax will ensure betting firms which are licensed outside Queensland but trade here pay their way.

Earlier this year, Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said Queensland companies like Golden Casket were contributing to Queensland's revenue, but the likes of Lottoland, which has a Northern Territory wagering licence, weren't.

At the time, Lottoland Australia chief executive Luke Brill urged concerned states to tax, not ban, the company, saying it was happy to pay its way.