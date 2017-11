Diversified miner South32 says it expects raw material prices to continue rising, which could put its cost guidance for the year at risk.

"Should these external pressures persist across the remainder of the year, we will not be immune to additional cost inflation," chief executive Graham Kerr told the company's annual general meeting in Perth.

South32 will seek more exposure to base metals through exploration partnerships, he added.