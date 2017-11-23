American star Jordan Spieth is excited to have his Australian coach caddy for him. (AAP)

American superstar Jordan Spieth has turned to his Australian coach to caddy for him as well during his quest to lift the Stonehaven Cup for a third time.

Jordan Spieth is excited about the challenge of having his Australian coach and career-long mentor now also carrying his bag during his Australian Open title defence in Sydney.

With his regular caddy Michael Greller remaining in the US following the birth of his first child, Spieth is relying on Cameron McCormick to call the right shots as he strives to join some of golf's greats as a three-time winner of the Stonehaven Cup.

At the very least, it will be a different dynamic for Spieth, a meticulous competitor accustomed to deep and lengthy consulation with Greller before each and every shot.

"Cam's more of 'just shut up and hit it, quit taking so long'. He's more reaction: 'take the club. I'm not sure yet'. It will be fun," the American ace said ahead of Thursday's first round at the Australian GC.

"It will be fun talking through clubs with him. Cam has the highest golf IQ of anybody I've ever talked to. I've learned so much from him over the last 10 years, 11 years.

"So to be able to kind of have him helping make those decisions is going to be really cool too. I'm very much looking forward to it."

Despite not being on his bag, Greller remains very much in Spieth's corner in Sydney.

"Michael's really upset not to be here. He's been texting me daily, asking for pictures," said the three-time major winner," Spieth said.

"He's taken off these two weeks. He's where he needs to be right now.

"It will be a good experience for myself and Cameron to finally get some on course reps and how I'm talking, how the swing holds up.

"It will be really good for us going forward."

The world No.2 also revealed he's battling another different challenge trying to keep up with world golf's heavy hitters.

"Each year I lose 10 to 15 pounds (4.5 to 7kg) throughout the year," Spieth said.

"I'm trying to figure out a way to sustain weight and it's not that a big of a deal.

"But if your body changes, the likelihood of your swing changing a bit goes up, versus if you can maintain the same body structure.

"And if you're competing a lot, it's mentally draining, which then makes physically draining as well.

"So I've done some blood testing and built a nutrition plan to try and put on some weight this off-season, some good weight.

"I've done an average job of it, I'm trying. It's hard to eat as much as I need to eat, which I don't get any remorse from people I talk to about it. I'm the opposite of what most people are trying to do."