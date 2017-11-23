The NSW government is going to rebuild the Olympics venue ANZ Stadium, along with Allianz Stadium at Moore Park, at a combined cost of $2 billion.

Sydney's Olympic stadium will be rebuilt a year after the smaller Allianz Stadium gets the same treatment, with the combined works to reportedly cost $2 billion.

ANZ Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park, which held the 2000 Games, will be substantially demolished and rebuilt from 2019 after Allianz Stadium at Moore Park is rebuilt in 2018, Fairfax Media reports.

The NSW government hopes the works will make ANZ Stadium the premier rectangular ground in Australia.

AAP understands the new 75,000-seat stadium could have a roof, with construction works to take at least 2.5 years.

The overall plan, to be officially announced on Friday, is larger in scope and significantly more costly than the vision revealed by former premier Mike Baird in 2016, which would have seen the two stadiums refurbished only.