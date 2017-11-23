The Wallabies were forced to train off the pitch at Edinburgh University on Tuesday. (AAP)

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has shrugged off Australia's frustration at being forced off their training pitch in Edinburgh.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has shrugged off Australia's frustration at being forced off their Edinburgh training pitch, saying other venues were offered to them.

The Wallabies' session on Tuesday descended into farce when the groundsman at the University of Edinburgh sports grounds refused to let the team onto the main pitch after heavy rain.

With the university's first XV playing on Wednesday he feared the surface would be too badly cut up and so the world's No.3 team were forced to train behind the posts and then on a 3G pitch.

The surface was labelled by Stephen Moore as the worst he has ever seen in his 14-year career but Townsend said other alternatives were made available but rejected by the Wallabies staff.

"They had a number of other options I believe," Townsend said.

"Murrayfield was one of them because I got a call yesterday morning asking if I had any objections.

"That was one option. We made a couple of 3G pitches available too so there were options."

The offer of Murrayfield was turned down due to concerns by Australia that lineout plays could potentially be filmed with the Scottish Rugby Union's offices overlooking the pitch.

Townsend admitted the inclement nature of Scottish weather can make it difficult for coaches.

"You want to train well ... you've got to factor in weather," he said.

"We've not trained outside this week, we've trained indoors, two sessions.

"Some coaches don't like training indoors or on artificial surfaces.

"We feel we've had a really good training session this week. The players have enjoyed being indoors.

"By all accounts ... it should be dry at the weekend. Hopefully we get the conditions we got last weekend because it makes for a better game of rugby."

Meanwhile, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika's wait to find out if he will face punishment following his coaching box rant at Twickeham will continue with a decision delayed once again on Wednesday evening.

A spokeswoman told AAP it is hoped an announcement will be made this week before the match.

Cheika appeared to be caught calling the referees "f***ing cheats" following the decision to rule out a Michael Hooper try in the first half.

Townsend said he had some sympathy for his opposite number, who has also received support from former England coach Sir Clive Woodward.

"Coaches are very passionate," Townsend said.

"Most of them are on the sideline. We get involved in the game. We're either up cheering or we're disappointed at times..

"I'm sure every coach has emotional reactions at one time or other of the game.

"I didn't actually see the comments at the time. You're disappointed as players are at times when decisions don't go your way.

"It's the players who play the game and they've got to get back 10 metres or adjust to what the referee decides and get back to the next action."