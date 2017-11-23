Ride-sharing giant Uber is in hot water again following the announcement it paid hackers to keep a massive data breach secret in 2016.

Uber faces a fresh regulatory crackdown after disclosing it paid hackers $US100,000 ($A140,000) to keep secret a massive breach last year that exposed personal data from around 57 million accounts.

Discovery of the US company's cover-up of the incident resulted in the firing of two employees responsible for its response to the hack, said Dara Khosrowshahi, who replaced co-founder Travis Kalanick as chief executive in August.

"None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it," Khosrowshahi said in a blog post.

Britain's data protection authority said on Wednesday that concealment of the data breach raises "huge concerns" about Uber's data policies and ethics.

"Deliberately concealing breaches from regulators and citizens could attract higher fines for companies," James Dipple-Johnstone, deputy commissioner of the UK Information Commissioner's Office, said in a statement. Current British law carries a maximum penalty of STG 500,000 pounds ($870,000) for failing to notify users and regulators when data breaches occur.

The stolen information included names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers of Uber users around the world, and the names and licence numbers of 600,000 US drivers, Khosrowshahi said. Uber declined to say what other countries may be affected.

Khosrowshahi also said Uber had begun notifying regulators. The New York attorney general has opened an investigation, a spokeswoman said. Regulators in Australia and the Philippines said on Wednesday they would also look into the matter.

The breach occurred in October 2016 but Khosrowshahi said he had only recently found out about it.

Bloomberg News first reported the data breach on Tuesday.

But Kalanick learned of the breach in November 2016, a month after it took place, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. At the time, the company was negotiating with the US Federal Trade Commission over the handling of consumer data.

Uber said on Tuesday it was obliged to report the theft of the drivers' licence information and had failed to do so.