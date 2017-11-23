Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said Larry Nassar had pleaded guilty in Michigan's Ingham County court to felony criminal sexual conduct related to abuse under the guise of medical treatment.

Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing has been set for January 12 when all of the 125 victims or their parents will be allowed to give victim impact statements.

Nassar was the team physician for the Michigan State University gymnastics and women's crew teams as well as an associate professor at MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He served as the USA Gymnastics physician through four Olympic Games.

Nassar had originally been charged with 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 11 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct at the state level but the Michigan Attorney General's office agreed not to file additional charges after Wednesday's plea.

MORE NEWS US Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas says doctor sexually abused her Gabby Douglas, who last week was criticized for placing some of the onus on women to avoid sexual harassment, has apologised again for her remarks while adding that she too was abused. More than 20,000 sexual assault claims lodged against US military in four years The Pentagon's report into sexual assault claims in the military comes amid a sexual harassment scandal that has shaken the US.

The plea deal with prosecutors calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years but the judge could set the minimum as high as 40 years.

Nassar's plea deal follows claims by two of the United States' s most decorated gymnasts Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas they had been sexually abused by the former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Three-times Olympic gold medalist Douglas said on Tuesday she was sexually abused by Nassar while Raisman, also a three-times gold medalist, made similar allegations in an interview with CBS News program '60 Minutes' on Sunday.

In a statement after the plea in court on Wednesday, Vassar's attorneys, Matt Newburg and Shannon Smith, said the "agreement resolves all the charged and uncharged conduct for more than 125 cases currently under investigation by the Michigan Attorney General's office".