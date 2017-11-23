England's James Vince has made his highest Test score in an impressive Ashes debut at the Gabba. (AAP)

England batsman James Vince has notched his highest Test score in a terrific Ashes debut at the Gabba.

In his first Test match overseas and just his eighth overall, Vince hit an encouraging 83 on Thursday's first day one of the series opener before being run out by a spectacular piece of fielding from Nathan Lyon.

There are few tougher assignments for a novice batsman than facing Australia on a green-top Gabba wicket, but the 26-year-old looked cool, calm and collected in his 238 minutes at the crease.

Coming in at 1-2 after the early loss of Alastair Cook, first drop Vince steadied the ship for England and then forged a 125-run partnership with opener Mark Stoneman to frustrate the much-vaunted Australian pace attack.

Mocked as a no-name by local fans, Vince had also yet to win over English supporters, with selectors criticised for picking him in light of his poor Test record.

Before Brisbane, he was yet to surpass the half-century mark in his seven Tests, with an average of just 19.

His previous highest score was 42 off 49 balls against Pakistan at Lord's, while he tallied one and a duck in his last Test in August 2016.

He was also coming off a middling domestic campaign, averaging 33 this year for Hampshire in county cricket.

But he looked right at home in his Test recall against Australia, hitting 12 boundaries to announce his Ashes arrival emphatically.

Vince was fortunate when dropped on 68 by wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who failed to glove a simple catch off Nathan Lyon's bowling - his only suspect moment before his dismissal.

But Lyon eventually had his man, leaving him agonisingly short of his maiden Test century and England at 3-145.

Vince didn't need to take the risk after nudging one to the covers and Lyon made him pay dearly, scooping up the ball with one hand and shattering the stumps with an off-balance throw that brought the crowd alive.

Despite trudging off disappointed, Vince should be delighted with his display, considering how many other batsmen had crumbled under the same circumstances.