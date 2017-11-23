Port Hedland council in WA has voted five to three, in favour of officially opposing the federal government's cashless welfare card program.

The controversial program is designed to curb welfare-dependent people from accessing drugs, alcohol and gambling.

Port Hedland Mayor Camilo Blanco told AAP on Thursday that the vote was five to three, in favour of opposing the cashless welfare card.

Mr Blanco, who has been vocal in his support of the scheme, said he was disappointed with the vote result, especially because his colleagues did not offer an alternative plan.

"I will not be backing off with this stance. My own position is to back the card as I really don't see any other proposal out there," he said.

"I think we really need to give it a trial and see what the outcomes are."

But Greens Senator Rachel Siewert welcomed the council's position, saying they had listened to Aboriginal organisations and others in the community who believed the card would remove autonomy.

"Time and time again we have seen evidence that involuntary income management does not help people struggling to get by," she said.

"Top-down income management policies that attempt to reduce disadvantage often has the opposite effect.

"We need investment in preventative measures and wrap-around services for those struggling with addiction."

WA Premier Mark McGowan has previously said he is "broadly supportive" of a cashless welfare system but wants to ensure it works and has the backing of communities before the trial is more widely rolled out.